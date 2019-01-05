Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 145.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,273,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 966,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,847.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 317,428 shares of company stock worth $4,089,564 and sold 318,115 shares worth $5,958,646. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-cort-stake-raised-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.