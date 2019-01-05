Cott Corp (COT) Short Interest Update

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,325,016 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 941,273 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,191 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Graham W. Savage sold 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $187,157.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham W. Savage sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $118,027.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,935.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cott alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Cott by 852.6% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cott by 2,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cott by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,907,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,562,000 after acquiring an additional 889,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,708,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,495,000.

COT stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cott has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.37 million. Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cott will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/cott-corp-cot-short-interest-update.html.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.