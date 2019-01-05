CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

CVU opened at $6.43 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

