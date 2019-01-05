Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Cred has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $430,109.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.02279523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00157761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00203758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026410 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,907,818 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

