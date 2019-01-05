Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 160.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,047,000 after buying an additional 172,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after buying an additional 104,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on Golden Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen A. Arcana purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Protell purchased 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,732.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,040 shares of company stock worth $283,367. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

