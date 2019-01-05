Credit Suisse AG Has $1.07 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 36,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

