Credit Suisse Group (CS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,772,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,515,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,469,000 after purchasing an additional 344,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,538,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,330 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,887,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,333,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 936,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

