Credit Tag Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,464.00 (CTC)

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Credit Tag Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credit Tag Chain has a total market capitalization of $584,191.00 and approximately $32,464.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credit Tag Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, IDAX and OEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Credit Tag Chain Coin Profile

Credit Tag Chain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 917,188,280 coins and its circulating supply is 43,583,092 coins. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BCEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credit Tag Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credit Tag Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

