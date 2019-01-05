Cree (CREE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.69. 1,721,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,390,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. TheStreet lowered Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -274.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,954 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

