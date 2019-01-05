Cree (CREE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Cree has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cree will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,495,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $56,021,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cree by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,303 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 102,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cree by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,152 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,613 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

