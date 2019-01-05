Criteo (CRTO) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 411,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,407. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. Criteo has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Baptiste Rudelle acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $515,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Criteo by 42.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Criteo by 20.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 310,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

