Critical Comparison: Flux Power (FLUX) and Highpower International (HPJ)

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) and Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and Highpower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Highpower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Highpower International shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Highpower International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Highpower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -136.55% N/A -221.23% Highpower International 4.41% 19.02% 5.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Highpower International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $4.12 million 20.50 -$6.96 million ($0.27) -6.67 Highpower International $244.17 million 0.14 $16.77 million N/A N/A

Highpower International has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highpower International has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highpower International beats Flux Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in the research, design, production, and sale of battery packs and systems, and lithium batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric toys, power tools, portable computers and other electronics, medical devices, and other consumer products. It serves in Mainland China, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

