Critical Contrast: Orbotech (ORBK) vs. International Isotopes (INIS)

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) and International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbotech and International Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbotech $900.86 million 3.04 $132.38 million $2.74 20.59 International Isotopes $7.42 million 3.90 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Orbotech has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Orbotech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Orbotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of International Isotopes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Orbotech has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbotech and International Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbotech 14.62% 16.36% 11.74% International Isotopes -14.52% -303.53% -11.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbotech and International Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbotech 0 4 0 0 2.00 International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orbotech presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Orbotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orbotech is more favorable than International Isotopes.

Summary

Orbotech beats International Isotopes on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot markers, pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides iodine-131 radiochemical for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases of the thyroid gland, such as graves' disease, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism, as well as for breast, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones. The Transportation segment provides transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous cargo materials. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

