Critical Review: Curaegis Technologies (CRGS) versus Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Curaegis Technologies does not pay a dividend. Dongfeng Motor Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -16,002.38% N/A -408.57% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 240.52 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.14 $2.08 billion $12.08 3.66

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curaegis Technologies and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Curaegis Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of power, safety, and wellness. The company operates through two segments, CURA and Aegis. It focuses on the commercialization of various technologies, including myCadian watch, a wearable device, which is used to predict and detect the degradation of alertness in a user, and reveal sleep and fatigue problems; Z-Coach, an e-learning tool that offers sleep training and education solutions to correct sleep issues and enhance overall wellness; and hydraulic pumps for off road diesel engines. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; import/export businesses; and finance, insurance agency, and used car businesses. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

