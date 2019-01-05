Critical Survey: Esquire Financial (ESQ) versus American Business Bank (AMBZ)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 19.14% 9.40% 1.38% American Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and American Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $25.91 million 6.13 $3.64 million N/A N/A American Business Bank $57.86 million 4.10 $8.32 million N/A N/A

American Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Esquire Financial and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esquire Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Esquire Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats American Business Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

