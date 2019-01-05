Crocs, Inc. (CROX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crocs to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

CROX stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,385.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

