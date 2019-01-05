Csenge Advisory Group Has $43,000 Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Raytheon by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Raytheon by 19,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTN opened at $153.74 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

