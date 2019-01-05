Csenge Advisory Group Invests $62,000 in Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Godaddy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,860,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,152,000 after buying an additional 446,520 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Godaddy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,988,000 after buying an additional 1,486,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Godaddy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Godaddy by 210.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after buying an additional 387,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

In other Godaddy news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $27,227.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 33,803 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,482,830.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $62.60 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Csenge Advisory Group Invests $62,000 in Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/csenge-advisory-group-invests-62000-in-godaddy-inc-gddy-stock.html.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.