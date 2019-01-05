Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 260 Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Intuit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 22,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $4,609,813.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,150,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $689,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,184.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,207 shares of company stock worth $68,710,900 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

