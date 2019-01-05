Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Shares Up 5.9%

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.55. 4,038,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,481,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRP. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Mizuho lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,619,000 after acquiring an additional 967,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,041,000 after acquiring an additional 336,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Shares Up 5.9%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/ctrip-com-international-ctrp-shares-up-5-9.html.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.