Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Position Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $101.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,060,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,218,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.38 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,429. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFR stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.41 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

