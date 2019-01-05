Cycling Coin (CYC) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Cycling Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cycling Coin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cycling Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cycling Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cycling Coin Coin Profile

Cycling Coin (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin.

Cycling Coin Coin Trading

Cycling Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cycling Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cycling Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cycling Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cycling Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cycling Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.