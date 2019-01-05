Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Trading Down 5.8%

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 3,629,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,384,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several research firms recently commented on CY. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,961.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $151,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $156,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

