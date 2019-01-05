DA Davidson Comments on Burlington Stores Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – DA Davidson raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.36. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. MKM Partners set a $174.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

BURL stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $180.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 824,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $3,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,797,990.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,980. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

