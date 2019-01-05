DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NYSE EXP opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,465.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,497,000 after buying an additional 705,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,908,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,532,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,826,000 after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 79,460.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 206,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 205,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

