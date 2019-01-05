Daimler (DDAIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDAIF. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.45). Daimler had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $46.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

