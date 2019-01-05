Danaos (DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 52,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,340. Danaos has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.