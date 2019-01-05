David Flanagan Purchases 586,381 Shares of Battery Minerals Ltd (BAT) Stock

Battery Minerals Ltd (ASX:BAT) insider David Flanagan bought 586,381 shares of Battery Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,486.76 ($9,565.08).

BAT opened at A$0.02 ($0.02) on Friday. Battery Minerals Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of A$0.11 ($0.08).

Battery Minerals Company Profile

Battery Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in East Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It has interests in the Montepuez Graphite and Balama Central Graphite projects located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Metals of Africa Limited and changed its name to Battery Minerals Limited in December 2016.

