David L. Klatsky Sells 12,048 Shares of Premier Inc (PINC) Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $443,486.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,972,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,972,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “David L. Klatsky Sells 12,048 Shares of Premier Inc (PINC) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/david-l-klatsky-sells-12048-shares-of-premier-inc-pinc-stock.html.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.