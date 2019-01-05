Davita (DVA) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVA. Raymond James lowered Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

DVA stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Davita has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Davita will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its position in Davita by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Davita by 2,796.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Davita by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

