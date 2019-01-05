Davita (DVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Davita in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Davita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 2,491,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,438. Davita has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 58.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,066,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,347 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter worth about $961,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Davita by 95.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Davita by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 302,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Davita by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,943,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,229,000 after purchasing an additional 285,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.