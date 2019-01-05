Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. B. Riley also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.11.

DCPH stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.35.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

