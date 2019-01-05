Deer Park Road Management Comp Acquires 125,000 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 31st, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 200,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 400,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 250,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 300,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,000.00.

RESI opened at $9.31 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 846.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 463,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 313,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,539,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,539,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 127,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Front Yard Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

