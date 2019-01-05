Deere & Company (DE) Shares Up 5.3%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.76 and last traded at $151.68. 2,542,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,192,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $158.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 532.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,850,000 after acquiring an additional 674,058 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4,365.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 425,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,333 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $58,935,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,811.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 407,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,264,000 after acquiring an additional 386,216 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

