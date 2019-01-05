Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays set a €52.25 ($60.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.63 ($53.05).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €30.06 ($34.95) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 1 year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

