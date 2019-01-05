Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 2,052 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 7,195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

