Dent (DENT) Hits Market Cap of $22.67 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Dent has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $22.67 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,241,387,101 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, CoinBene, Coinrail, WazirX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Binance, Allbit, Cobinhood, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, FCoin, Bitbns and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

