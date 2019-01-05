Desire (DSR) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a total market capitalization of $32,284.00 and approximately $7,438.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.94 or 0.03992405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.04176963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00918173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.01308275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00134414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.01513103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00338105 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 6,845,229 coins and its circulating supply is 6,245,229 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

