Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

In other Detour Gold news, insider Alberto Francis Heredia sold 9,600 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Also, insider Edward William Drew Anwyll sold 15,000 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.70, for a total value of C$160,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $440,070 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE DGC opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.12. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$222.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Detour Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.