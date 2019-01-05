Diageo plc (DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,794 ($36.51) per share, for a total transaction of £977,900 ($1,277,799.56). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total transaction of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 65,016 shares of company stock worth $173,583,551 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,740.50 ($35.81) on Monday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

