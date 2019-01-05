DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.46 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $54,000 over the last quarter.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

