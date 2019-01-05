Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE DBD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,365,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,328,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 479,259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.