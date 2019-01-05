Digital Rupees (DRS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Digital Rupees has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Digital Rupees has a market cap of $32,611.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Rupees coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00002457 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000261 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Digital Rupees (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official website is www.digitalrs.me. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Digital Rupees can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

