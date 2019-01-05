Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 79,588 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $36,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 246,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 198,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 285,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $6,028,563.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $760,638.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $40,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829 shares in the company, valued at $53,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,216 shares of company stock worth $7,004,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

