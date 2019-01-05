Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $34,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NiSource by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in NiSource by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.20. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

