Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $35,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 46,278 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,363,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,067,000 after buying an additional 335,811 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 44,038 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $58,101.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,968.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,555. 7.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

