Dinastycoin (DCY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $503.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $280,114.00 and approximately $503.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,811,349,636 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

