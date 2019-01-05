DNB Financial (DNBF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company of DNB Financial Corporation that offers various commercial banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses, including accepting time, demand, and savings deposits and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:DNBF opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. DNB Financial has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Analysts forecast that DNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

In other news, insider William J. Hieb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNBF. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DNB Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

