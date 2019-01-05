DNB Markets Begins Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 583,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,537. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $616.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $79,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 78.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 482,319 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $6,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 85.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 317,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $3,657,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.