Dogecoin Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane and cfinex. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $273.30 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00860668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00001221 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 117,695,637,358 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ZB.COM, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, Bittylicious, Exmo, CoinEx, Tidex, Bleutrade, Tripe Dice Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Tux Exchange, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Graviex, BCEX, HitBTC, C-Patex, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain, Poloniex, Bitsane, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Coinsquare, cfinex, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Livecoin, Novaexchange, Exrates, Koineks, YoBit, Upbit, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Coindeal, BX Thailand, BiteBTC, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Coinbe, Trade Satoshi, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

